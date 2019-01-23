Gaslighting. An interesting yet incredibly relevant term to describe communications from this administration:
Neo nazis, racist supremacists and those who oppose or protest their views are equal.
There was no contact with Russia by anyone associated with the campaign.
The actions being undertaken by the government will unite the country.
Hundreds of thousands of unpaid and furloughed government employees are in favor of the shutdown.
The list goes on and on. The vehement defense of these blatantly obvious lies and misinformation is equally troubling and frustrating. To imply that those who question the misinformation are somehow flawed and represent a danger to society is ludicrous. Personally I would argue the opposite, i.e. that we need more to loudly speak out against the "appearance of impropriety" while reiterating that we are not as clueless as some would believe that we are. Gaslighting indeed.
David Brown
Marana
