Re: the Aug. 9 letter to the editor "All too eager to spend other people's money."
I am former teacher of civics in public schools of Arizona. Socialism is also state sponsoring growth of industries, such as building canals, highways and transportation assets; subsidizing the building of railroads, communications systems, merchant marine, aircraft industry, and works that will benefit our capitalist system; it promotes growth of private wealth through exploitation of public lands without public benefit; and bails out big business and banking from financial disasters.
This state socialism benefits few to gain new wealth or sustain old wealth at the expense of the public. This giveaway to an elite does not enable us to match the achievements of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland in providing health, education, and social security to their citizens. Our health system lags behind most nations of Europe and some Third World countries. How can this be?
Those elite few who benefited most from our capitalist system do not value the hope and standard of living for less fortunate by investing their wealth to support a capitalist system serving them so well .
Hubert Odom
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.