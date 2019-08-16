Editor,
I'm deeply and profoundly disturbed that ICE agents are being used to terrorize children. It is well beyond despicable, and deplorable, that children are being traumatized, perhaps for life, for the mere ineffective purpose of "sending a message."
I'm sorry, but when I see ICE agents today, I am reminded of Blackwater mercenaries in Iraq and also khaki pant wearing, tiki torch bearing, marchers in Charlottesville . I know not all ICE agents fit this description, but too many appear to.
Abolitionists who advocate for the elimination of ICE are correct. There is no place in the United States of America for state sponsored terrorism.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
