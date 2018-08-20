Re: the Aug. 17 column "Now should be time of reckoning for Catholic Church."
It is disgraceful that there are statutes of limitation on reporting sexual abuse on children by pedophile priests. Fact: most children are both naive and fearful regarding the role the clergy in their formative years. In addition, they have been taught in their religion classes early on that the clergy are God's representatives on earth and that neither they nor church doctrine are to be questioned.
The most flagrant teaching in Roman Catholic doctrine is that missing mass on Sunday is a mortal sin (still a tenet today) and is on a parallel with sexual abuse and murder, both mortal sins. Is it any wonder that these abused, forever scarred, children go years before they have a full grasp of what happened and finally feel compelled to speak out?
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.