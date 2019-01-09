Re: the Jan. 6 column "Border agents' union gambles with members, nation."
Tim Steller again speculates, this time that rank and file Border Patrol agents disagree with union leadership. He offers zero solutions to the underlying issue. The partial government shutdown is due to failure by both political parties over two decades, to pass comprehensive immigration reform and border security legislation.
The U.S. immigration system is a magnet, incentivizing people to illegally enter the U.S. Advocating changes to the system, eliminating the incentives, will significantly diminish the number of people attempting to enter illegally. Come on, Tim, you are a bright guy. You research your topics thoroughly. But then you spin them to meet your utopian view. You can do better. Why not go out on a limb? Offer viable solutions that address the underlying issues.
Alan Kohl
Northwest side
