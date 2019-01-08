Re: the Jan. 6 column "Border agents' union gambles with members, nation."
Columnist Tim Steller professes concerns and empathy about Border Patrol agents having to work but not getting paid due to the partial government shut down. They will eventually be paid retroactively. This empathy by Steller towards the Border Patrol is a stark departure from his usual negative attack columns about them, i.e., how they mistreated a pastor at the I-19 checkpoint, their over reporting of assault statistics, and minimizing of the hazards and dangers that agents face performing their duties out in the desert or at checkpoints.
Steller, a Democrat liberal, has always opposed building a border wall. He just used the Border Patrol union's support of it during the partial government shutdown to do another hit piece on building it and on Pres. Trump. Nothing new here from Steller or from the AZ Star in the new year!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.