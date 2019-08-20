I wish to compliment Steller for his article on McSallhy's rape allegation. I have wondered for months why someone is not checking out here story. She was a strong (finished physical training in military), Women's Rights supporter, and fierce competitor in the Air Force. If she really was raped she should identify the person who raped her so he would not go after another woman. I personally believe she only made the allegation to gain votes.
Claude Nagle
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.