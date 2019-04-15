The evil and the stench emanating from our White House is appalling . The person occupying the Oval Office is a liar and a cheat. All he is interested in is self-aggrandizement and personal financial gains. He doesn't understand his greater responsibility to our democracy. Why don't the so-called Republicans recognize this?
Anyone who is willing to think and consider the situation has to conclude the man is totally nuts!
Bernard Zovistoski
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.