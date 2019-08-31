Re: the Aug. 19 article "The big threat Big Oil faces in state courts."
Yes, I am still waiting for the debate.
All that I have heard from the Greenies is that "the debate is over" on climate change or global warming or whatever name they want to put on it now.
The Opinion piece in the Monday edition by Law Professor Ann Carlson from UCLA is just another example of how the Greenies think. She talks as if all that the Energy companies do is try to hide some great facts about climate change. All that I see is a failed attorney, who could not make it in the real world, now teaching her version of how terrible global warming is from her perspective. If someone like her was attacking me, I too would be defending myself with statements that support my position.
Please let me know when the Great Debate is scheduled for Prime Time so that I do not miss it. I would love to see the facts presented for all to see. Until then, you can call me STILL WAITING.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
