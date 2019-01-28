I am absolutely horrified at the arrest of Roger Stone by Mueller's investigation. Shades of Kristallnacht! There was absolutely no reason at all to have a dozen armed and armored FBI and federal police storm his home in the early morning (with a tipoff to CNN to make sure it got a lot of publicity!) for the arrest of a man with no previous history of violence. Did they think he had a cadre of mobsters with machine guns waiting?
He is a reporter/politician, not a mobster! Two FBI personnel could have knocked on his door in the daytime and arrested him, if an arrest was truly necessary. Why terrify him, his wife, and the neighborhood? I have lost what little respect I had left for the Mueller investigation. I have no idea about his guilt or innocence, but either way, this treatment is not warranted. This is the United States, not some lawless terrorist country. Mueller and his entire staff should be ashamed of their actions.
Lois Kimminau
East side
