A recent report from Oil Change International investigated American energy industry subsidies and found that in 2015–2016, the federal government provided $14.7 billion per year to the oil, gas and coal industries, on top of $5.8 billion of state-level incentives. This report only accounted for production subsides, excluding consumption subsidies as well as the costs of carbon and other fossil fuel pollutants.
At a time when profits are soaring and taxes are plummeting, we need to rein in these subsidies in order to reduce our debt and shore up Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Let's put our people ahead of corporate profits because those profits funnel only to C-level employees and stock buybacks.
I urge Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. John McCain to introduce legislation to drastically reduce the subsidies over the next few years to these extremely profitable and polluting industries. As a resident of Tucson, it is insane that my reps have not yet insisted on promoting sustainable energy industries like wind, solar and geothermal.
Jorgiana Jake
South Tucson
