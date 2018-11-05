“We have a cancer within-close to the presidency, that's growing. It's growing daily. It's compounding. It grows geometrically now, because it compounds itself.” So said John Dean to Richard Nixon as the Watergate scandal began to unfold in public view.
Donald Trump’s presidency itself is the new tumor, the primary and originating site of diseased cells that present themselves in the form of unhinged anger, hate of the others, virulent divisiveness, and then murder. It is metastasizing throughout our body politic both to individuals and institutions. Some resist while others eagerly accept its deadly embrace. The odds that our democracy, as we know it, will survive this metastatic political cancer drop significantly as anger, hate, divisiveness, and killing spread throughout our nation.
It can be pushed into remission on Tuesday if we vote for those who resist its spread. Then in 2020 the tumor itself can be excised thus significantly raising the odds that our democracy will survive.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
