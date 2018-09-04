Re: the Aug. 31 article "Justices let stand order that climate researchers hand over UA emails."
The story lacked context on climate science — and on the judge, David Schnare's, long history of minimizing climate change impacts. (See a December 2017 E&E story, "The man who stormed out of Pruitt's EPA"). The piece lacks any mention of the fact that the vast, vast majority of scientists share a consensus that climate change is not only happening, but is caused by human activities. There are hundreds of climate change experts across the globe that the reporter could have contacted for comment--even if the researchers involved in this case were not reachable for comment. Deeper reporting and needed context--especially on contentious and/or complicated topics--is more necessary in a divided America than ever.
Sharon Guynup
Hoboken, New Jersey
