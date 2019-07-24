Critically important studies conclude that a cooperative “mixed economic system and government” that is “benevolent” is best. Requirements are a free trade “capitalist” economic system (sharing fair taxes on income), and strong local, state and federal governments caring about and for their citizens. This means healthy profits for private businesses plus a “social system” best providing for the needs of all, i.e., Social Security, Medicare, Public Security (Military, Police with Law and Justice backup, including Health Care, Unemployment Disabilities, Pensions, GI Bill, etc.), Primary, Secondary and Community Colleges, Scientific Research and Development, Common Roads, Public Energy and Utilities, Adult and Child Abuse Agencies, Agriculture Subsidies, School Food Programs, Capable Elected Politicians and Government Services Personnel and many others meeting values and needs we all share. It’s easy to see, learn and understand; autocratic, authoritarian capitalist or socialist governments and economic systems serve only the authoritarians, their families and close friends.
Dr. Richard Packard
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.