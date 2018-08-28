"May you live in interesting times." The Chinese quote appears to be positive at first glance, but actually is known to be more a curse than blessing.
The irony is that we do live in interesting times, where those of us who listen daily to newscasts could be on the verge of clinical depression. Just as important, these interesting times should cause us to stand up and call for truth and justice and not waiver in our commitment as an American citizen to the oath taken whether you were born as an American or immigrated to this great country.
We have an obligation to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic. As we ponder the current state of affairs, as fractured as it is, and what lies ahead, may we all look for the common ground that can reunite us and guide our steps so that together we can be the United States.
Marie Ruiz
Midtown
