Why would Congress not demand to know what was promised in a secret meeting with our known adversary? Why is Chairman Nunes of the House Intelligence Committee refusing to subpoena the U.S. interpreter who was the only American witness to what was discussed between our attacker and the person who most benefitted from that attack?
We should all be very afraid of what was discussed and what was agreed to in our name. We cannot afford to put our heads in the sand here — our national security is at grave risk.
And if it's not, shouldn't we know that for sure?
Nancy Lacey
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.