I know nothing about the Epstein's miserable life or any conspiracy theory surrounding his death, but I did spend nine years working in prison mostly on suicide watch runs. What I know is that most inmates on the watch are not suicidal but running away from problems they have in general population. I know that some are having psychotic breaks and are waiting to get forced medications or for medications to take effect. A very few are truly suicidal. These few learn what to say to get off suicide watch. If they are suspected child molesters like Mr. Epstein other inmates will advise them how to kill themselves. These other inmates will also intimidate, threaten and if given a chance assault the suspected child molester.
Mr. Epstein knew his fate. The Attorney General might be "appalled" to hear this but even stripped out and continuously watched someone who wants to die, and wants to avoid a trial and facing his accusers will find a way to end his life.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
