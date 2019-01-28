I suspect Trump was informed that serious football fans might go insane if they were unable to make the Super Bowl kickoff or deal with nationwide flight problems trying to get home, all due to the government shutdown effecting air traffic controllers and airport security.
His seasoned governmental management experts, Ivanka and Jared, probably enlightened the president that the Super Bowl is considered almost an American holiday and a game disruption — such as major airports hit with catastrophic shut down issues — could impact his plans for 2020. Faced with this prospect, Trump has reopened the government, but only for a lame three weeks.
OWEN RENTFRO
Midtown
