Ever been to a Marvel Superheros movie and left wishing you could save the world? Great news! You can leave a fantastic legacy for your family and your nation. You don't need a jet, gun, flying suit, exploding buildings or a bomb. Your weapons will be a ballot, a black or blue pen, some time to research the candidates, a stamp or a trip to your polling place.
NO person is above the laws so I know what I'm fighting for:
Truth The Constitution
Ethics Checks and Balances
Bipartisanship. Financial Transparency
The FBI & CIA. Immigrants, Blacks, LGBT, Disabled
Mueller Investigation EPA ( Protection not Pollution)
Women's Rights. Affordable Healthcare
Funded Public Schools. Military & Vets
Emoluments Clause Planned Parenthood
Free Press Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security
Science Rule of Law
Antiracism #MeToo
DACA Anti Gerrymandering
Abolishing Kiddie Concentration Camps
Best news of all- no Lycra Superhero Suit required. Make America SANE again
VOTE ( Yes- primaries too)
Sue E. Rowen
Green Valley
