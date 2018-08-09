Ever been to a Marvel Superheros movie and left wishing you could save the world? Great news! You can leave a fantastic legacy for your family and your nation. You don't need a jet, gun, flying suit, exploding buildings or a bomb. Your weapons will be a ballot, a black or blue pen, some time to research the candidates, a stamp or a trip to your polling place.

NO person is above the laws so I know what I'm fighting for:

Truth The Constitution

Ethics Checks and Balances

Bipartisanship. Financial Transparency

The FBI & CIA. Immigrants, Blacks, LGBT, Disabled

Mueller Investigation EPA ( Protection not Pollution)

Women's Rights. Affordable Healthcare

Funded Public Schools. Military & Vets

Emoluments Clause Planned Parenthood

Free Press Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security

Science Rule of Law

Antiracism #MeToo

DACA Anti Gerrymandering

Abolishing Kiddie Concentration Camps

Best news of all- no Lycra Superhero Suit required. Make America SANE again

VOTE ( Yes- primaries too)

Sue E. Rowen

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

