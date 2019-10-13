Donald Trump is making the world safe for autocracy. Per himself he is “the greatest president in US history” and possesses “unmatched wisdom” – both unlikely claims. Trump does stand alone, however, in his fondness and support for dictators, especially if they can share a photo op. Not my insight, but that of John Bolton, former US National Security Adviser and about as conservative as they come.
As Trump wrecks our security agencies, attacks the FBI and the CIA, he sees traitors where any sane person sees dedicated public servants. His split-second foreign policy decisions, made without information or expert advice, favor Putin’s interests above our own.
Over half the US population favors impeachment – it is time for Republicans to join them.
Beth Isabelle
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.