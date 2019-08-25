Re: August 20 letter "Green New Deal is rooted in reality."
As Lynn Goldfarb showed in her LTE “The Green New Deal’s Energy Plan” Aug. 20, the Green New Deal (GND) has people talking and writing about climate change.
The GND movement grabbed headlines when its package of goals was passed in February as a resolution in Congress. It starts as a call to act on climate change to keep global warming to just 1.5 degree Celsius by 2050. Unfortunately, it isn't realistic.
The GND can only succeed if a myriad of regulations are passed at every level of government. Likely? Hardly, but analysis shows that H.R. 763, a bill already in Congress, will achieve a 90% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050. There is no other comparable plan that would achieve this success.
Tell Rep. Grijalva, Kirkpatrick and O’Halleran to support H.R. 763. We must make a giant step in cutting emissions now – that’s the bottom line for a livable future
Mike Carran
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.