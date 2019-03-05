Seldom does one see a up or down vote so clearly one in which the basic values and integrity come in to view as we will see soon in the US Senate. It will be interesting to see whether Senators vote to uphold the constitution or violate it with the vote on the declaration of emergency sent to them from the House .
The issue is clear: Does a senator violate his oath of office and side with the Presidents attempt to violate the Constitution ? Or does the senator vote party over constitution. It is a simple choice but an important one for the world to see whether petty party loyalty usurps the duty of upholding the oath taken or tossing it down the drain for politics.
This vote will be quite a test for Republicans who claim they are constitutionalists first and party loyalists second. We will soon see.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.