This act — sponsored by John Larson, Conor Lamb and Johana Hayes, and supported by many — needs to be passed. It bolsters the Social Security benefits for many senior citizens that are barely surviving at the current level of payment and provides for funding such improvements. SS recipients usually have to ration food to buy clothes or pay co-pays for Medicare treatments and sometimes cannot get treatment due to the high cost of post-surgery care. This stark existence is abominable. We senior citizens pay for Medicare but cannot utilize the benefits! So, everyone must push for this bill.
Daniel Nelson
Midtown
