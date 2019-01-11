Here's a solution for the border wall: Start a GoFundMe page and every single person that voted for Trump in 2016 could donate $100 to the fund. Seriously, $100 is all it would take from each and every person that voted for him to build his wall. Presumably, all of his supporters want this wall, (fence, barrier, whatever) so they can put their money where their mouth is.
If that's not enough, President "Billionaire" and the Koch brothers can kick in a few hundred million to make up the difference. That way, we can get the government opened back up and those of us that don't support this ridiculous notion can stay out of it.
Sheila Keith
Foothills
