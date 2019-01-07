Support for President’s Trump call for National Safety:
I was glad to read that President Trump wants all of us in the U.S to be safer. According to the National Safety Council poisoning is the number one preventable cause of death in The U.S. poisoning kills about 58,000 people. We could probably make a good dent in that number with 1 billion.
The second most preventable cause of death is motor vehicle accidents. Over 40,000 people die from car accidents. Full speed ahead (within the speed limits) Mr. President. This may need 2, maybe 3 billion dollars.
Lastly, there are falls. Almost 34,000 people die from falls. Imagine that every public building has ramps, handrails and non-slip surfaces! We could employ prisoners to make non-slip socks for every American over 70.
I am totally on board with making America safer. You can do it Mr. President!
Patriotically yours,
Kenneth Dunlap
Northwest side
