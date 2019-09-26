With the latest on sex perverts within the Supreme Court, with Justice Thomas paving the way for Brett, we are left wondering. "Cadet Bone Spurs" is wholeheartedly defending. If it was me, I would definitely want a known Adulterer coming to my defense in sexual matters. Nothing would make me prouder. Thank god that the naive supporters don't believe that "Cadet Bone Spurs" ever paid off /attempted to pay off "Stormy" or others.
"Fake News" just like the magic "sharpie". I think I have the new campaign song for "Cadet Bone Spurs". "Me And My Sharpie" song to "Me And My Shadow". "Me and my sharpie, all alone and feeling blue, Me and my sharpie, loving how I lie to you."
Think before you vote!
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
