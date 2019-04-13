In recent weeks the US Supreme Court has denied the right of Buddhist and Muslim prisoners to have their spiritual advisors present at the time of their executions. Such rights have never been denied for Christian prisoners. It is hard to see a constitutional basis for this kind of religious discrimination.
Of course, a bit of racial bias is evident in early formulations of that work. The second amendment allowed people to own guns so they could form not only state militias but also militias that could round up slaves who tried to escape from their owners.
Richard Coan
West side
