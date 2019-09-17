As a physician anesthesiologist, I agree surprise medical bills are wrong and Congress needs to fix them. That’s why I applaud Representative Grijalva for supporting H.R. 3502, “Protecting People from Surprise Medical Bills,” a bipartisan solution that has proven effective in several states and keeps premiums in check. H.R. 3502 bans surprise medical bills. It also keeps patients out of insurance disputes by creating a fair, independent resolution process to resolve disagreements between physicians and insurers.
My primary focus is to help my patients and keep them safe. Most physician anesthesiologists are in their patients’ insurance plans. Less than 10% of physician anesthesiologists’ bills are surprise bills.
Some in Congress are advancing legislation that’s going to hurt our local physician practices and limit access to high quality physicians. But Rep. Grijalva is taking the smart approach, keeping patients out of the disputes and balancing the interests of physicians and insurers.
Brenda Gentz
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.