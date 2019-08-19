Re: the letter to the editor “A Different Approach,” published 8/13/19. The author suggested that people who visit 8chan be placed under constant surveillance and be restricted from purchasing firearms. Should we really suspend a person’s constitutional rights for merely visiting a website?
Furthermore, the writer’s suggestion that such restrictions be applied to an 8chan user’s family members goes beyond the pale. Collective punishment has no place in a free society. I would like to ask the original letter writer if he believes that he should be held responsible for the browsing history of his relatives.
I am not going to defend the kind of rhetoric found on 8chan. However, while it is easy to advocate for suspending the rights of those who are disliked by society, do not be so shortsighted as to think that those expanded powers cannot eventually be used against the rest of us.
Tom Jan
Northwest side
