I have been a CPA in public practice for over 50 years. The federal government now owes $21 trillion ($64,000 per U.S. citizen). This is due to many years of substantial budget deficits. If interest rates increase to only 6 percent, the interest expense on this debt would be $1.3 trillion. This is about one-third of our current annual budget of $4.1 trillion.
When one-third of the budget is for interest, only two-thirds is available for social security, Medicare, Medicaid, defense, infrastructure and everything else. In order to stabilize or even reduce this debt we need to increase taxes and reduce expenditures. Unfortunately, the Republicans are against tax increases and the Democrats are opposed to budget cuts. This situation can't go on indefinitely. The dillydallying has to end!
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.