Military spending does not have a direct correlation to taking care of those that serve the country. If we as a nation want to do best for our military personal we will demand that the political leaders of both parties quit wasting money and precious lives on unwinnable military ventures. From Vietnam to our current "war against terrorism" — including the quagmire in Afghanistan — we have ignored history, culture and our own best interests to pursue an impossible outcome.
This does not serve the young Americans in our military. And when our soldiers come back wounded both physically and emotionally, the government then decides to be concerned about budget. History instructs us that wars against nations can be won, but wars against everything from drugs, to poverty, to crime, and terrorism are doomed to failure. These problems need a different approach.
Kalvin Bruce Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.