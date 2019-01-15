People using illegal drugs in this country should take responsibility for all the deaths the cartels cause and for a lot of the illegal immigration in this country. Most of those coming here illegally are trying to escape the violence in their countries that is caused by the cartels and the cartels are in business because of those in the U.S. that are using drugs. You should take some responsibility for what you are causing.

Thomas R. Crawford

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

