Well, the President threaten to tariff Mexico for not controlling illegal immigrants that are coming into our country. So the Liberal and naysayers panicked! Oh the foods and materials is going to sky rocket. No, President Trump is a negotiator, that is what he does. So we now see Mexico suddenly agreed to close their southern border and not allow illegals to enter our borders. Too late, Mexico. You should have closed your borders years ago. We now have the hardship of caring for those who slipped in, and all we get is diseases we haven't had in years, give them housing, transportation, clothing, medical care, schooling and they don't even have the right to be here. So what does this say to those who are trying to come in legally? Oh, also new thing. These illegals get a free pass to fly in our country without documation. The enemy of the people and President should admit he is doing a exceptional job without help from DNC.
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.