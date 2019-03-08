Re: the March 6 letter to the editor "Trump, the market socialist."
The letter writer should have done a little more research on free and fair trade. For example, consider the tariffs placed on imported steel from China. When a commodity is sold to an export market the sales price cannot be less than the price of that commodity sold in its home market, if it occurs it is called dumping. The price is artificial and is set far below the price of U.S. domestic steel. There is no way the domestic steel industry can compete, thus injuring the U.S. industry. The tariffs are a proper response to unfair trade. It is apparent the writer is not a Trump supporter but he and the many like him need to react with data and statistics rather than emotion.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.