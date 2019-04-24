Re: the April 18 letter "Government interference in the free market."
I would like to take exception to Mr. Michael Burdoo's letter regarding tariffs as a socialist move by the Republicans. The tariffs were a reaction to unfair trade by the exporting country. International trade must be free and fair. The tariffs address the fair aspect. When a product is exported at a price lower than the home market price it is called dumping. Products dumped is generally a result of a drop in demand, attributed to a variety of reasons, in that country. The selling price landed in i.e. U.S. is at a price level that could be below the U.S. manufacturing costs. There is no way domestic manufacturers could compete. The tariff protects U.S. industry from unfair competition and protects jobs.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
