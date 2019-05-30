Let me get this straight. Producer says “I want to do business in your country.” Country says “If you want to do business in my country you must provide me with your secrets.” The Producer must decide to provide the Country with his secrets for doing business in that country. Now we have president who thinks money is pouring into the USA, and he has fixed the problem, when it is the American people who are paying for this problem, both in the stock market and in the stores.
Seems to me it is the greedy Producers problem. Secrets or 800 million customer?
Do I have that right?
Jose Salgado
Southeast side
