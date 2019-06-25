Another month another tariff levied by Tariff Man. The Smoot-Hawly Tariff Act, passed as the Great Recession was developing, greatly increased tariffs on thousands of imports into the US no matter the country of origin. The tariffs didn't cause the Great Depression but economists agree they deepened and lengthened it. More free trade after WW II was responsible for decades of prosperity. Tariff Man doesn't know any of this -- he doesn't read.
The current chaotic imposition of tariffs, some for dubious economic and even non-economic reasons is resulting in US and world growth projections being repeatedly decreased. Businesses don't know what to do. Do they build a new factory in another country, only to learn tariffs will be levied on their products. Do they invest in the US only to find tariffs being imposed on imported components necessary for their operation -- tariffs no one could predict. Mexico was threatened with tariffs AFTER a free trade treaty was negotiated. Tariff Man can break any deal for any reason.
Charles McDonald
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.