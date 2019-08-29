President Trump keeps saying that China has stollen our corporations trade secrets. I would like to know how China got a hold of all these trade secrets. My idea is it’s a result of greed. A Corporate CEO would gladly give up his companies Trade secrets for the opportunity to access 800 million (China’s population) new buyers. Hell because of greed a CEO would give up his own mother for that many customers.
And just for grins what good is it to get the trade secrets back if the Chinese already have them.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.