Having not struck oil with collusion delusion the hate-Trump left is moving on to the next drilling site, the President’s tax returns. Certainly this is where American taxpayers put partisan politics aside and share a common bond since no one but those ogres at the IRS is allowed access to our financial information. But Congressional Democrats are now demanding Citizen Trump’s tax filings. To preserve its integrity the IRS must of course refuse, setting up the next 600 day hysterical debate and leading to yet another dry well.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.