Re: the Feb. 20 article "I owe how much? Americans stunned by tax law's impact."
This headline is misleading. It gives the impression that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was a hoax and taxpayers are actually paying more taxes in 2018. The reality in 2018 is the 15 percent tax bracket is now 12 percent and the 25 percent is 22 percent. A married couple with no kids can now have an income of $101,400 and, after claiming the $24,000 standard deduction, their total tax would be $8,907 — an effective tax rate of 8.8 percent. A single person can have income of $50,700, and after claiming their $12,000 standard deduction, have a tax of $4,454-also 8.8 percent.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
