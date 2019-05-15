Al Capone — guilty of bootlegging, murder, money-laundering, prostitution, racketeering, & kidnapping. He had lots of followers carrying out his orders. The only way he was finally brought to justice was by conviction for tax fraud, for which he got an eleven year sentence.
Why is Trump so frantic about hiding his tax returns? Why were the returns not disclosed after his campaign promise? Would disclosure have blocked his attaining the nomination, let alone the presidency? Disclosure might have cleared away the suspicion that he is beholden to foreign powers (Russia). Unless...
LK Butler
Foothills
5650 N Camino de las Estrellas
Tucson AZ 85718
Linda Butler
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.