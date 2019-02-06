Re: the Feb. 5 column "Don't be embarrassed to expect the rich to pay more."
Columnist John Crisp favors a tax upwards of 70 percent on the rich, yet this high marginal tax rate would only force the rich to hide their money in unproductive assets, such as gold and collectibles, and so would hinder economic growth. We had a 90 percent tax rate under Eisenhower, but he suffered two recessions in his two terms and his GDP growth was a paltry 2.4 percent, down there with Obama at 2.1 percent.
High taxes kill economic growth. Presidents Coolidge, Kennedy/Johnson, Reagan, and now Trump all slashed taxes and enjoyed above average economic growth. Reagan cut the personal income tax from 70 percent to 28 percent and enjoyed 4 percent GDP growth his last six years in office.
Mr. Crisp says that Nobel winning economist Paul Krugman supports his high tax view, but certainly Nobel prize winning Milton Friedman would not. France and Italy are economic basket cases with their high taxes.
David Pearse
Foothills
