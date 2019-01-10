Trump's recent comment "the federal shutdown could last for months or years" reminded me of the campaign slogan for the Tea Party. The Tea Party supported the elimination of the federal government — especially the departments of education, labor, commerce, and energy (ex Texas Gov Rick Perry primary campaign slogan).
While, the border wall is an important issue, Trump may be using the shutdown as a means to fulfill this promise to the Tea Party to eliminate the government (the Republication party has supported the use of the shutdown as a political weapon for years). This would also explain his attempts to dismantle the FBI, DOJ, EPA and other federal agencies. While the border wall issue may be an attempt to fulfill a campaign promise, this may actually be an excuse to fulfill a much broader campaign promise (to eliminate the federal government) to the Tea Party.
Ray Bynum
Northwest side
