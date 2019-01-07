Re: the Jan. 5 letter to the editor "Teachers should focus on skills, not politics."
One of the most import skills in life and work is discernment of what lies beneath the surface. This letter missed discernment by miles. Nixon's strategy for the "Silent Majority" was to get large numbers of white Southern Democrats who opposed civil rights for African Americans to vote Republican in the South. That enabled Nixon's 1968 win, a reasonable fact in a final study guide about a pivot point in history.
The use of the phrase "Silent Majority" by Nixon enabled him to hide his appeal to Southern white voters with obvious discrimination against African Americans. That, of course, requires discernment of intent by movers and shakers, be they high-minded or not. Without the skill of discernment, we learn nothing from history.
Dennis Embry
Foothills
