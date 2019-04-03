On March 23, a teacher wrote a letter to the editor explaining how difficult it is for her to teach values to students when our own President consistently lies, bullies, disrespects and cheats. A response to that appeared on March 30, “Teachers should teach, not indoctrinate”. The writer suggests that teaching values is a political act. Since when did teaching values in our schools become political? They are values. There are three institutions holding our democratic system together (other than government): the family, the church and the schools. Values is in everybody’s “lane”. I did note that the author never once disagreed with her findings that the President has done all of those things. So he clearly doesn’t disagree with her on that point., that's very telling. I'd also like to take this opportunity to note that some readers have found that the Star has leaned to the left, but maybe that's a reflection in the change in the political views of its readership; they are evolving.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.