When do we reach a point of no return? Prison wire on the border, firing tear gas into another country against women and children and barbaric treatment of migrants, especially migrant children. A national disgrace. A horrible stain on our country of immigrants.
Can we as a people who believe in diversity, freedom and compassion, endure these continued assaults on our basic principles? We should never deny asylum to people fleeing terrorism. This falls squarely on the president and his party, in addition to those giving the unlawful and immoral orders to fire tear gas at women and children.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.