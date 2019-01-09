“"No amount of intelligence and no amount of energy will save a nation which is not honest, and no government can ever be a permanent success if administered in accordance with base ideals.”" , Teddy Roosevelt, American Ideals, 1897. Mr. Trump's base ideals lacking in TRUTH HONOR INTEGRITY RESPECT EMPATHY COMPASSION COURAGE are leading this country down a dark, extreme right path. The Republican Party was founded in 1854 on the ideals of centrism, avoiding the extreme left or right. Pima County and Arizona GOP wake up! Do not submit to Trump.
Phil Bentley
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.