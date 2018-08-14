Re: Aug. 13 letter to the Editor "President Deserves Credit for the Economy."
Virtually every administration has made exaggerated claims about their performance in office. However, I felt compelled to respond to the claim that this administration deserves credit for the current economy and would refer the writer to the Star's Aug. 12 "Fact Check" on page A16.
Some highlights: Trump's claim that "we're doing record and close-to-record GDP of 4.1 growth" is "simply the most since 2014." Regarding jobs growth of 3.9 million jobs added, "in the 20 months prior to Trump's election employers added 4.3 million jobs." The article notes further that "economists have been surprised to see employers add 215,000 jobs a month this year... employers, in fact, added jobs at a faster pace in 2014 and 2015."
Jobs growth is good news but wages are not keeping pace with inflation. So, while optimistic hyperbole isn't new, the facts don't correspond to the administration's claims.
David Heslop
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.