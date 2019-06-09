Over 200 years ago a group of devoted, courageous, brilliant men worked to develop the foundations of this great nation. The country they founded still stands in the world as unique. Not all valuable knowledge is only found in modern times on the computer. Their ethics, foresight, and determination have always been found in men of intelligence and character.
Today representatives in our government forget their solemn duties to their constituents. From the day of their election, money, time, and effort go to raising a war chest and winning the next election. Our election cycle is longer than other countries' a shorter cycle would only be a plus. Media creates instant rock stars and then reports on rises to fame and subsequent falls. Political parties shows little interest in anything but making it on the news. How do we get out of this rut that may destroy all we have achieved?? Term limits.
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.