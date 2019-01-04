We have a dysfunctional government and EVERY politician is at fault. Most Americans support term limits but, without congressional approval, we cannot seem to get our point across to enact legislation limiting incumbents to one term only. It seems blocking legislation for term limits is the only thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on. They created the mess this country is in right now and need to be held accountable. It's time for responsible citizens to demand term limits for all politicians, both nation and statewide!
George Miller
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.